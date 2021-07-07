Port Arthur man 'known for his violent tendencies' indicted on 4 felony charges

Stevenson sits behind bars in Jefferson County on an $800,000 bond, according to jail records.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A Port Arthur man, who Southeast Texas law enforcement agencies say is "known for his violent tendencies," has been indicted for multiple felony offenses, according to a probable cause affidavit.

A Jefferson County grand jury handed up four indictments Wednesday to Darius Rashard Stevenson, 37, of Port Arthur, for deadly conduct, possession of a weapon at a prohibited place (school), possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), and retaliation.

(Editor's Note: The video above is from a July 7, 2021 newscast)

On June 3, Stevenson was accused of shooting at a man’s vehicle on Twin City Highway, according to a probable cause affidavit.

It started around 3:40 p.m. at the intersection of 32nd Street and Twin City Highway. The victim was stopped behind a green Chevrolet Suburban at a red light.

When the light turned green, the driver of the Suburban didn’t move forward, and the victim honked at the SUV driver in front of him. As both drivers later turned north onto the highway, the victim said he saw a man yelling at him from the driver-side window of the Suburban. The driver later started shooting at the victim’s car. The alleged shooter was later identified as Stevenson.

In early June 2021, multiple law enforcement agencies were looking for Stevenson after an arrest warrant for possession of a weapon in a prohibited place was filed by Port Arthur Independent School District Police Department.

Stevenson removed an assault rifle from his black Chevrolet Suburban on June 8, around 2:10 p.m. after getting into an argument with a student in a parking lot at the back of Memorial High School in Port Arthur, according to a probable cause affidavit. Stevenson is accused of displaying the weapon where several students could see it.

He was later arrested in a Walmart parking lot in the 4900 block of Twin City Highway in Groves.

On June 25, Port Arthur Police responded to a complaint about a man possibly selling narcotics in an area near America’s Best Value Inn, located at 5201 East Parkway Drive in Groves.

Police located the suspect, later identified as Stevenson, in a blue Chevrolet Suburban and placed him in handcuffs.

While he was under arrest, the officer saw Stevenson chewing on a bag, which he refused to spit out. At first, Stevenson told police the bag contained marijuana, but he later changed his story, saying cocaine was in the bag instead.

While checking his pockets, officers found more than 1 gram of methamphetamines among other narcotics. Stevenson was then charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Officers later transported Stevenson to the hospital after they were advised of the ingestion of narcotics. While heading to the hospital, Stevenson made a threatening statement to a police officer. He was later charged with retaliation, which is a third-degree felony.

Stevenson sits behind bars in Jefferson County on an $800,000 bond, according to jail records. He also has a pending murder charge out of Orange County in connection with the shooting death of a Bridge City man who was found dead 1200 block of Shamrock Street near Vidor.