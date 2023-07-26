23-year-old Port Arthur man indicted in connection with death of 1-year-old girl

Police say Gonzalo Alvarado, 23, bound the child in a blanket before putting her to bed. The child was found unresponsive the next morning.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A Port Arthur man has been indicted in connection with the death of a 1-year-old girl.

Gonzalo Alvarado, 23, of Port Arthur, was indicted on charges of injury to a child, a 1st degree felony.

Alvarado told police he was trying to put the girl to sleep but she, "became fussy and started crying," according to a probable cause affidavit.

Police say he bound her in a blanket before putting her to bed. The child was found unresponsive the next morning.

The girl had visible injuries to her face and an autopsy showed the child had blunt force trauma to the forehead and back of the head, according to the affidavit.

In a second interview, police say Gonzalo told them he dropped the child from chest level onto the bed and the child's head hit the corner of the bed.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.