Port Arthur man indicted on charge of sexually assaulting 5-year-old girl

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A 27-year-old Port Arthur man was indicted this week on charges that he sexually assaulted a 5-year-old girl.

Joshua Mendez, 27, was indicted by the Jefferson County grand jury on a charge of felony sexual assault of a child.

In March 2023, a relative of the 5-year-old girl came home and heard her scream according to a probable cause affidavit in the case.

When he ran to where she was he found Mendez trying to pull the girl's clothing off according to the affidavit.

He told police that Mendez had also partially removed his own clothing.

If convicted, Mendez faces a possible sentence of from five to 99 years or life in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

An indictment is allegation of a crime. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

