Port Arthur teen indicted for aggravated robbery, held on more than $1.1 million bond

The 17 year old was allegedly part of a carjacking and multiple armed Beaumont robberies.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Jefferson County grand jury handed up an indictment Wednesday to a 17-year-old Port Arthur teen accused of multiple armed Beaumont robberies.

Devien Cohea was allegedly part of a carjacking and multiple armed robberies police said. He is currently in the Jefferson County Jail being held on a more than $1.1 million bond, according to jail records.

On Jan. 1, 2021, Beaumont police were called to a gas station on the 1600 block of College Street in reference to an auto theft, according to a probable cause affidavit. Upon arrival, officials discovered a man was robbed at gunpoint and his white Nissan Titan was stolen.

Video surveillance of that day showed a black Ford Expedition pull into the gas station parking lot. Two male suspects got out of the truck, robbed the victim at gunpoint, left with his vehicle and the Ford Expedition.

On Feb. 2, 2021, multiple armed robberies and shootings were reported throughout Beaumont.

Early Feb. 3, 2021 morning, an officer attempted to stop a vehicle driven by Cohea that matched the description of the suspected vehicle involved in earlier robberies and shootings.

Cohea attempted to flee, and crashed in the 3000 block of Avenue E. Other occupants in the truck got away, but Cohea surrendered, according to Beaumont police.

Cohea was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated robbery, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, theft of a firearm, unlawful carry of a weapon and evading arrest with a motor vehicle.

During an interview with detectives, Cohea admitted to being involved in the news year's robbery. He was able to provide detectives with details of the robbery that confirmed he was present during it, according to a probable cause affidavit.

