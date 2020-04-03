PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A Port Arthur man has been indicted on a second degree felony burglary charge after investigators say he choked and assaulted a woman in her apartment while she was still on Instagram live in December 2019.

Kary James Dennis was indicted on the charge Wednesday after a woman told police he showed up at her Port Neches apartment unannounced after they had an argument over the phone.

18-year-old Dennis is accused of knocking on her door before grabbing her throat with both hands and pushing his way inside the apartment on New Year's Eve according to a probable cause affidavit.

The woman had been on Instagram live before he knocked, and it was still active during the alleged assault.

Court documents say one of the woman's Instagram followers called the victim's mother, who went to the apartment.

Dennis is accused of choking the victim and pinning her stomach to the stove top in the kitchen.

The affidavit says when the victim's mother arrived, Dennis left the are and police were called.

He was found in the 3100 block of Merriman St. and picked up by police.

He's charged with burglary of habitation with the intent to commit another felony.

