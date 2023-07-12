20-year-old Port Arthur man indicted on 2 counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child

A student found with "explicit hand-drawn sexual pictures" told her teacher these pictures showed what was allegedly being done to her by Juan Pagoada, 20.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A Port Arthur man has been indicted on aggravated sexual assault of a child charges.

Juan Pagoada, 20, of Port Arthur is accused of sexual assaulting a child.

On October 29, 2018, a police officer was dispatched to Sam Houston Elementary School in Port Arthur after a student was found in possession of "explicit hand-drawn sexual pictures" by her teacher, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The child told the teacher she had been the victim of abuse and the pictures showed what was being done to her.

The victim was interviewed at the Garth House in Beaumont where she said the abuse began when she was five years old and the last time it had happened was when she was seven years old, according to the affidavit.

Pagoda was identified as the suspect and arrested following the interview.

He is charged with two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.