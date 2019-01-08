PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A Port Arthur man has been sentenced to 50 years behind bars after a jury found him guilty of first degree murder.

Leroy Gipson was found guilty on Wednesday of stabbing Roderick Wiltz on August 10, 2018.

He was sentenced Thursday morning.

In 2018, police officers were called to the Chop Shop Barbershop in the 3700 block of Gulfway Dr. in Port Arthur about a person being stabbed there according to court documents.

Once officers arrived, they were told the victim had been taken to a hospital in a personal vehicle.

Court documents say Wiltz died at the hospital, which caused Gipson's charge to be upgraded from aggravated assault with a deadly weapon to murder.

Gipson was indicted on September 12, 2018 on a first degree murder charge.