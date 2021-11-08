Port Arthur man faces up to life in federal prison after pleading guilty to armed robbery

The victim's doorbell camera recorded the shooting and carjacking.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A 19-year-old Port Arthur man pleaded guilty Wednesday to carjacking and the use of a firearm during a robbery and now faces up to life in federal prison.

Charles Robert Knatt was indicted by a federal grand jury on May 6, 2021, after a doorbell camera caught him and one other person committing armed robbery.

A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the U.S. Probation Office.

On March 15, 2021 Port Arthur Police responded to a carjacking and a shooting. When officers arrived at the scene, they found Jason Portie in his house suffering from a gunshot wound to his arm.

Portie told officers he remote-started his truck from his home before leaving for work at 4:30 a.m. As Portie left his house, he said he was approached by an armed Knatt who demanded Portie give him money and the keys to his truck, according to court documents.

Portie told not Knatt he did not have money, but did give him the keys. After receiving the keys, Knatt gave them to his accomplice and got into the victim's car.

Portie ran back to his house, began ringing his doorbell, and was then shot by Knatt. Security cameras at the victim’s home caught everything on video.

Knatt turned himself in and confessed on March 18, 2021 after seeing news reports about the crime, according to police. At the time of the confession, Port Arthur Police also told 12News that Knatt wanted to apologize to the victim and his family.

"As he gave his confession, he did ask for the family's forgiveness and said he was very sorry," Port Arthur detective Michael Hebert said.

“Today’s guilty plea represents another step forward in getting justice for the victim of this senseless and violent crime,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei. “I am thankful for the hard work of the Port Arthur Police Department and the ATF in helping bring this case to a successful conclusion.”

