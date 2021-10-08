Port Arthur man faces up to 10 years behind bars for firearms violation

Investigators say Lock was involved in a 2018 shooting in Port Arthur.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A Beaumont man is facing a maximum sentence of ten years for federal firearms violations in the Eastern District of Texas.

Charles Nicholas Lock, 34, pleaded guilty Friday to being a felon in possession of ammunition, acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas Ganjei announced in a news release.

Investigators said Lock was involved in a shooting that happened on 7th Street in Port Arthur on Oct. 22, 2018. When police arrived at the scene, they found the victim on a couch bleeding from a gunshot wound to his leg.

The victim told officers after he got into an argument with Lock, he was shot at three times by Lock and struck once in the leg, according to court documents. Officers found three, .380 caliber shell casings on the floor of the residence where the shooting happened.

Witnesses said they saw Lock flee the scene after the shooting, the release said.

As the investigation continued, officials realized Lock had previously been convicted in October 2008 of possession of a controlled substance in Jefferson County. As a convicted felon, he is prohibited from owning or possessing firearms or ammunition.

Lock was indicted by a federal grand jury on Sept. 7, 2021. He faces up to 10 years in federal prison. Sentencing will be determined by the court and based on the advisory sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors, the release says.

A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after a presentence investigation by the U.S. Probation Office.