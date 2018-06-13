Police have identified 27-year-old Luis Xavier Terrazas as the man accused of reckless driving that resulted in a collison with Ismail Kerai.

Witnesses say that the incident happened while traveling west on FM 365 in Port Arthur.

Witnesses also say that Terraza was operating his vehicle in a reckless matter, striking multiple vehicles and causing some to change lanes to avoid a possible collision with Terraza.

Kerai's vehile was the last vehicle to be hit, resulting in a head-on collision.

Terraza was the only person in his vehicle at the time of the incident. Kerai died in the collision.

The autopsy done on the victim shows that he died from multiple injuries stemming from a automobile versus automobile collision.

Terraza's court date is unknown at this time.

