Port Arthur man busted on drug charges Tuesday

When officers searched the home they found two handguns and approximately 2300 grams of cocaine.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A Port Arthur man is facing drug charges after narcotics officers found drugs and guns while serving a warrant Tuesday in Port Arthur.

Jacob Jermaine Alpough, 41, of Port Arthur, was arrested on Tuesday, October 10, 2023, after officers with a Port Arthur Police Department's Narcotics and Guns Unit executed a search warrant in the 900 block of West 5th Street.

The narcotics officers served the warrant expecting to find crack cocaine, according to a news release from the police department.

When officers searched the home they found two handguns and about 2300 grams of crack cocaine inside the home.

Alpough was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, greater or equal to 400 grams to Penalty Group 1.

If convicted of the charge, he could face from five to 99 years in prison and a fine of up to $100,000.

Alpough is currently held at the Jefferson County Correctional Facility on a $20,000 bond.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.