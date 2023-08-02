Port Arthur man awaiting trial in 2020 murder loses appeal of life sentence in 2018 aggravated robberies

He was sentenced to life after violating his probation by not doing community service and being indicted in the 2020 murder.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A U.S. appeals court in Beaumont has upheld the life sentence of a Port Arthur man after violating his probation by being indicted for a murder and not doing his community service.

Jovan Neveaux was placed on community supervision for 10 years after pleading guilty to a pair of 2018 aggravated robberies according to documents from the U.S. Ninth Court of Appeals in Beaumont.

Less than a year later he violated the terms of his probation by not doing his required community service and being indicted in a 2020 murder according to the appeals court.

In May 2022 Neveaux's probation was revoked after an evidentiary hearing and he was given a life sentence for the two 2018 aggravated robberies.

He appealed the life sentence but the appeals court found that his appeal was frivolous and denied it.

Neveaux still has not gone to trial on the 2020 murder charge.

In that case he is accused of being involved in a home invasion style robbery and fatally shooting Jaylon Howard at the Valley View Apartment Complex in Port Arthur on April 15, 2020 according to file stories.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

