No injuries reported after gunfire erupts during Port Arthur home invasion Thursday night

Two people entered the home holding a gun and demanded money, police say.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — No injuries were reported after gunfire erupted during a home invasion in Port Arthur Thursday night, according to the Port Arthur Police Department.

Port Arthur police said it happened just after 7:30 p.m. on the 1800 block of 15th Street.

Two people entered the home holding a gun and demanded money, police said.

The suspects fired the gun several times while they were still inside the house, according to the release.

The suspects fled the area before police arrived.

The investigation is ongoing.

Full news release from Port Arthur Police Department...

On February 17, 2022 at 7:36 p.m., Officers with the Port Arthur Police Department responded to a residence in the 1800 block of 15th Street in reference to a Home Invasion Robbery that had just occurred.

When they arrived, Officers discovered that two subjects entered the house without permission, brandished a firearm and demanded money.

The suspects discharged several rounds from the weapon while still inside the house. The suspects fled the area before Police arrived.

No one was injured during the Robbery and the Criminal Investigations Division of the Port Arthur Police Department is currently investigating the case.

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device