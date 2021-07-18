Port Arthur community living in fear as 1-year-old recovers from gunshot wound

The child is recovering well after having surgery, officials said.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Days after a 1-year-old boy was shot in what police believe might have been targeted attack, there is a feeling of unrest in a Port Arthur community.

On Friday night, in the 2100 block of Evergreen Drive, the Port Arthur Police Department received a call regarding a drive-by shooting around 7:35 p.m. When officials arrived at the scene, they found a 1-year-old suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

“We are alarmed because we are having a lot more situations in the neighborhood,” a community member said.

The community is living in fear because they feel this will not be the last time senseless violence wreaks havoc in their neighborhood, but they are pleased with police involvement, community members told 12News.

“We see also that the police are a constant vigil here in the area, and we are very pleased with that,” a community member said. “It helps deter crime. It really does.”

Port Arthur Police believe the attack was targeted and have increased their patrol in the area.

“A preliminary investigation revealed that these two suspects walked up to the residence and fired some shots at some individuals that were outside,” Tim Duriso, Port Arthur police chief, said.

Officials hope that this latest shooting will help the community understand the importance of addressing gun violence. Police are calling for peace in the community, Duriso said.

“We have to put the guns down and talk about our issues because you do not always get your target whenever you are out,” Duriso said. “They should not be targeting anyone anyway. But, you know, we have to put guns down, come together and talk about things instead of resorting to violence.”

The 1-year-old boy is recovering well, Port Arthur Police said.

Officials are currently searching for two suspects who are believed to have been driving a silver or gray four-door car.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

