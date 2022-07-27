'Gun violence affects everyone' | Port Arthur United holding 4 balloon releases Saturday to call for a better tomorrow

"Anything with death is always a big loss."

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A Port Arthur Judge, religious leaders, first responders and members of the community are calling for an end to the violence that has plagued the area.

Many are rallying together to hold an event they hope will push the idea of “Port Arthur United” forward. On Saturday, July 30, 2022, Port Arthur United will hold balloon releases for anyone who has lost a loved one to gun violence.

Judge Tom Gillam III hopes the balloon releases will help everyone who attends.



“The balloon release is for all those who are survivors parents, friends, relatives of those who have died from tragic deaths, murders, homicides, and so forth,” Judge Gillam said. “We want to bring awareness that we are tired of seeing police vehicles and ambulances.”

This is not the first time citizens have rallied to fight for a better tomorrow, as many people can relate to the topic. Residents in Port Arthur said the violent acts are hurting the community by taking those they love too soon.

A group of citizens, religious leaders, and first responders attended a meeting on Wednesday to say enough is enough. They are taking action to help save lives.

The event will be held at four different locations around Port Arthur; the downtown Pavilion, Central Mall, Louis Manor Apartments and the Memorial Stadium.

Events like these hit close to home for Shanderay Aitkens who knows the pain all too well.

“I met her and to meet someone and have them snatched away before you could really get to know them it's a loss,” Aitkens said. “I know her family took a big loss. Cause anything with death is always a big loss.”

Port Arthur United is inviting everyone to go out and be a part of this group standing for change.

“Gun violence affects everyone even the people who are not directly affected,” Aitkens said. “It affects the kids in school. It affects parents who are trying to mold and nurture their kids.”

The event will be held on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at 6 p.m. and everyone is encouraged to go out and to support the cause.