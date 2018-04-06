"My sister has to come to my house to take a bath because feces is coming out of the bathtub," Jordan Hogan said.

Hogan’s sister had sewage back up into her toilet and bathtub last week. Some of the water seeped into her carpet in her unit at the Port Arthur Park apartments on Jefferson Drive.

Jordan also has lived in the complex for the last six months.

He feels the manager has no concern for the flood of sewage in his sister’s apartment.

"She's not even worried about it, she'll bring them a snake, they're not even familiar with the tool, and tells them to try and use that," Hogan said.

12News has tried to contact the apartment's management team but we have not heard back

Hogan is asking for the complex to put a stop to this plumbing nightmare. Jordan hopes no one else has to experience this.

"I feel sorry for them…like she didn't even say she was going to do anything like it's our job to fix it," Hogan said.

Hogan also claims his six-month-old child experienced some health issues due to black mold in his own unit.

© 2018 KBMT