POLK COUNTY, Texas — A constable in Polk County is facing several criminal charges.

Polk County Pct. 4 Constable Dana "Bubba" Piper is accused of theft by a public servant and tampering with a witness, Texas DPS said in a news release.

Texas DPS said the Polk County District Attorney's Office asked Texas Ranger to investigate allegations of criminal conduct earlier this year. The Texas Rangers worked alongside and submitted their findings to the district attorney's office.

Arrest warrants were issued for Piper, Texas DPS said. He was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct in addition to the other two charges around 3 p.m. Friday, August 2 and booked into the Polk County Jail, according to the Polk County Jail's online roster. He was no longer on the inmate list as of Saturday afternoon, August 3.

Piper was sworn into office on January 1, 2009, according to the Texas State Directory. His current term is scheduled to end December 31, 2020.

He served on the Polk County Sheriff's Office Special Response Team, according to a 2011 report by KTRE.