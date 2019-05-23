PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Police are investigating after a fatal shooting at the Short Stop gas station located in the 2200 block of Gulfway Drive.

According to police, the juvenile died from his injuries at the scene.

Precinct 7 Justice of the Peace Brad Burnett told 12News by phone the 16-year-old victim was shot in the back, as if he may have been in a hurry.

Police were called to the scene just before 10:40 p.m. on Wednesday.

The Criminal Investigation Division is following up on leads and information gathered.

So far, no arrests have been made.

From a Port Arthur Police Department news release:

On 5/22/19 at 10:38pm officers responded to 2248 Gulfway Drive in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival officers located a Juvenile M/B that had sustained a gunshot wound and died from his injuries on scene.

