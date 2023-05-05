Police seek public's help to find stolen Corvette, truck and trailer

The theft ruined what should have been a fun trip for an Oklahoma couple who were in town for a car show.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Police in Beaumont are asking for the public's help in solving the theft of a truck, trailer and Corvette earlier this month.

Detectives have released a photo taken from surveillance video that shows a black Dodge Durango they say was involved in the May 5, 2023, theft.

Police say the occupants of the Durango were seen stealing a white Ford F250 pickup truck along with a white 2022 Anvil cargo trailer that was loaded with a black 2011 Corvette Stingray.

The theft ruined what should have been a fun trip to Beaumont for an Oklahoma woman and her boyfriend who were in town for a car show.

Kathy Morris and her boyfriend, Carl Crites, came to Beaumont for the Tri-City Corvette Car Show. The event is considered the biggest weekend for Corvette lovers in Southeast Texas.

Cameras caught those responsible for the theft in the Holiday Inn parking lot taking the trailer with the Corvette inside. The thieves were gone in five minutes.

"And they were professional,” Crites said. “They came in. Bing, bang, boom gone. They've done this before."

On Friday morning, May 5, 2023, when Morris went to prepare her 2011 triple black LS3 convertible for the show she found that the couple's pickup and trailer containing the Corvette was gone.

"It's more shock. You feel numb,” Morris said. “I came out three times and looked. It's not here. Then I went screaming to the hotel, called the police, and got my partner out of bed and said, 'We've got problems.'"

Morris put years of work into the car and has filed a police report.

"I did the work myself,” Morris said. “I have four stitches in my head from the torque wrench hitting me. I cleaned the bottom of her with a toothbrush. You could eat off the bottom of that car."

