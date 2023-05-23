Police seek public's help identifying suspect in severe beating of man Monday afternoon in south Beaumont

The man was taken by ambulance to a Southeast Texas hospital where he is in critical condition.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are asking for the public's help in finding out who severely beat a man on Monday afternoon.

The man, who police have not identified, was beaten at about 2:30 p.m. Monday afternoon near the intersection of Highland Ave and East Virginia St. according to a Beaumont Police Department Facebook post.

The man was taken by ambulance to a Southeast Texas hospital where he is in critical condition according to police.

Detectives investigating the aggravated assault are asking for residents and businesses in the area to check their surveillance cameras and call them if the see anything suspicious on their recordings.

They also ask that anyone with information about the assault call them or Crime Stoppers.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

From the Beaumont Police Department Facebook post...

