Police searching for suspect after chase ends at Port Arthur apartment complex

A Port Arthur Police K9 was involved in the search around the apartments after the suspect ran from the car.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Police and several other agencies are searching for a suspect who ran from a car following a chase that ended at a Port Arthur apartment complex Friday morning.

Port Arthur Police have not said where the chase began but have confirmed that it ended at the Bent Tree Apartments at 7201 Lake Arthur Drive.

A Port Arthur Police K9 was involved in the search around the apartments after the suspect ran from the car according to Port Arthur Police Department spokesperson Sadie Guedry.

As of 9:15 a.m. no arrests have been made she said.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

