Police searching for Port Arthur suspect after deadly shooting of 19-year-old man at Groves McDonald's

GROVES, Texas — A murder warrant has been issued for a Port Arthur man after a deadly shooting at a Groves McDonald’s claimed the life of a 19-year-old.

Groves Police are asking for help in finding Darionte Everfield, 20, of Port Arthur. Everfield is a suspect in the shooting death of Alfonso Solomon.

Police originally said they were looking for two men in their early 20s who were seen driving a red 2019 Dodge Journey. The Dodge had paper tags with license plate number 35916P.

At this time, the name of the other suspect police previously mentioned is unknown.

The deadly shooting happened on Thursday, April 14, 2022. Groves and Port Arthur police went to the 4500 block of Twin City Highway after receiving a call about a shooting.

Responding officers found Solomon suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators believe the killing was not a random act and think Solomon knew his killers. Groves City Marshal Norman Reynolds told 12News Solomon's grandmother works at the McDonald's where the shooting happened.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

From a Groves Police Department release:

