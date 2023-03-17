Police searching for Hardin County man following Lumberton traffic stop, Beaumont drug discovery

Adrian Elam is currently at large.

Example video title will go here for this video

BEAUMONT, Texas — Police in Southeast Texas are looking for a 35-year-old Hardin County man following a traffic stop in Lumberton and a drug discovery in Beaumont.

Early Friday morning, Beaumont Police were told the Lumberton Police Department stopped a vehicle. Adrian Elam allegedly ran away from the vehicle and discarded a "large amount" of money and drugs, according to a Beaumont Police Department release.

An investigation by Beaumont Police resulted in the execution of a search warrant on a room at Days Inn. Inside officers found "a very large amount of suspected methamphetamine," according to the release.

Elam is currently still at large.

Anyone who knows where he can be found or who has any information about this crime is asked to call Beaumont Police at 409-832-1234.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

From a Beaumont Police Department release:

Early this morning, March 17, at 1:30 am, Beaumont Police were notified that Lumberton P.D. conducted a traffic stop from which 35 year old Hardin County resident Adrian Elam evaded on foot and discarded a large amount of U.S. currency as well as narcotics. Beaumont Narcotics Unit detectives responded and began their investigation, which led them to execute a search warrant on a room at the Days Inn in Beaumont. Inside, a very large amount of suspected methamphetamine was found.

**At this time, Elam is still at large**. If you know where he can be located or have any information about this crime, call Beaumont Police at 409-832-1234.

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.