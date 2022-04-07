Police searching for 18-year-old in connection with attempted murder of two Beaumont officers

Anyone who knows where Reginald Guillory might be is asked to call Beaumont Police at 409-832-1234.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Police are searching for an 18-year-old Beaumont teen in connection with the attempted murder of two Beaumont officers.

Police have obtained two warrants for aggravated assault on a public servant for Reginald Guillory for his alleged involvement in the attempted shooting of two officers on Sunday.

Guillory's bonds for both charges have been set and total $1 million, $500,000 for each charge, sources told 12News.

The incident happened on Sunday, July 3, 2022. Beaumont Police responded to the Glen Oaks Apartments after receiving a call regarding a civil standby.

Two Beaumont officers arrived and tried to talk to whomever was inside the complainant's apartment. Two armed suspects opened the door and tried to shoot the officers, but the gun malfunctioned, according to a Beaumont Police Department news release.

Two suspects were arrested inside the apartment, and two others fled on foot. One of the suspects was identified as Jalon Nixon, 17 of Beaumont.

Nixon was charged with two counts of assault of a public servant and is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail on bonds totaling $1 million.

Officers are currently searching for Guillory.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

From a Beaumont Police Department release:

BPD Detectives have obtained two warrants for Aggravated Assault on a Public Servant for Reginald Guillory, an 18 year old Beaumont resident (pictured below) in connection with the Attempted Capital Murder of two BPD Officers on July 3, 2022. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Reginald Guillory is asked to call Beaumont Police at 409-832-1234



On Sunday, July 3, 2022 at 6:11 p.m., Beaumont Police responded to 520 North Dowlen (Glen Oaks Apartments) in reference to a civil standby. When two BPD Officers arrived, they attempted to make contact at the complainant’s apartment. Two suspects opened the door armed with handguns, pointed the guns directly at the officers and one of the suspects attempted to shoot the officers, however, the gun malfunctioned. Two suspects were detained from inside the apartment and two other suspects fled on foot. Through investigation, Detectives identified and apprehended Jalon Nixon, a 17 year old Beaumont resident in connection with the Attempted Capital Murder of two Beaumont Police Officers. Nixon was transported to the Jefferson County Jail. The investigation is on-going and an additional arrest is expected.

