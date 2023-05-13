Police looking for 27-year-old man they say fatally shot man late Friday night at Babe Zaharias Park

A murder warrant was issued overnight and his bond has already been set at $1 million.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are looking for a 27-year-old Beaumont man they say is responsible for the Friday night murder of another man at a Beaumont park.

Detectives believe that Taji Malik Myers, 27, of Beaumont, is responsible for the fatal shooting of another man just after 10:30 p.m. at Babe Zaharias Park in Beaumont. The park is along the north side of Interstate 10 at Gulf St.

Detectives worked throughout the night to follow up with witnesses, tips from the community and information from patrol officers according to the news release.

A murder warrant for Myers was issued by Jefferson County Precinct One Justice of the Peace Ben Collins, Sr. Collins has already set his bond at $1 million.

Just before 7 a.m. Saturday morning, police executed a search warrant at Myers' residence but he was not there.

Police ask that you contact them at (409) 832-1234 or call Crime Stoppers if you know where Myers can be found.

If you call Crime Stoppers you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

After the shooting police say Myers and a woman fled the area in a late 90s baby blue Buick LeSabre.

The car was found and seized not long after the murder police said.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

MORE | Find all our 12News crime stories

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.