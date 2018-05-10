PORT ARTHUR — Port Arthur Police are searching for a suspect after a game room in Port Arthur was robbed at gunpoint Thursday morning.

A man with a gun walked into The Game Room on 9th Avenue at 8:14 a.m., demanded cash and then fled on foot, according to a news release.

No one at the business was hurt. A suspect has not been located.

The Port Arthur Police Department did not immediately respond to request for comment.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

This is a developing story. We will update with more as soon as we receive confirmed information.

© 2018 KBMT