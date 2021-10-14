Beaumont Police say suspect struck clerk several times with handgun during robbery

A surveillance camera captured photos of the suspect who police say injured the store's clerk by striking them several times with a handgun.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Police in Beaumont are looking for an armed suspect who roughed up a clerk during an armed robbery Thursday morning.

Officers were sent to the Food Basket convenience store at 68 North Fourth Street at about 7:45 a.m. after the aggravated robbery was reported according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.

A surveillance camera captured photos of the suspect who police say injured the store's clerk by striking them several times with a handgun.

The suspect then fled on foot police said.

Police are asking anyone who can identify the suspect to contact them at (409) 832-1234 or call Crime Stoppers.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

From a Beaumont Police Department news release...

If you have information about this crime, call Beaumont Police Department at 409-832-1234 or report it anonymously to Crime Stoppers of SETX at 409-833-TIPS (8477), online at 833TIPS.com or download the P3 TIPS app.