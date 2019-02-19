ORANGE, Texas — Police in Orange are investigating after they say a father killed his child Tuesday at a home in Orange.

Police have a man in custody and say the child is between the ages of 3 and 4-years-old according to Captain Robert Enmon.

A neighbor called in the crime Enmon said.

He would not confirm the cause of death but did say it was a "violent death."

The incident, in the 500 block of Azalea Avenue, was reported at about 11:15 a.m.

At least two homes are cordoned off with crime scene tape.

A medic confirmed to 12News that the call came in as a stabbing.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.