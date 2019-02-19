ORANGE, Texas — Police in Orange are investigating after they say a father killed his 2-year-old daughter Tuesday at a home in Orange.

Police have the man in custody and plan to release his name later in the day according to Captain Robert Enmon.

He would not confirm the cause of death but did say it was a "violent death."

A neighbor called in the crime Enmon said.

The incident, in the 500 block of Azalea Avenue, was reported at about 11:15 a.m.

At least two homes are cordoned off with crime scene tape.

A medic confirmed to 12News that the call came in as a stabbing.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.