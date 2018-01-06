Police in Nederland are now looking for a third suspect in the murder of a man in his Nederland home last month.

A capital murder warrant has been issued for Dcobien James Dorsey, 19, of Beaumont, in connection with the May 9, 2018 , murder of Michael Odell Legg, 40, according to a release from the Nederland Police Department.

Police say that Dorsey, whose bond has already been set at $1 million by Justice of The Peace Nancy Beaulieu, is at large and they consider him to be dangerous.

Dorsey was formally charged on Thursday, May 31, 2018, with capital murder in Legg's death the release said.

Ashlie Cherie Martinez, 24 and Duane Lamonte Owens Jr., 23, both of Beaumont, were arrested on Wednesday night, May 23, 2018, and have were also charged with capital murder in the death of Legg.

Justice of the Peace Tom Gillam, III, ruled Legg died from multiple trauma stemming from an assault.

Investigator in Nederland were assisted by Beaumont Police and Jefferson County deputies in obtaining a warrant for Dorsey according to the release.

Nederland Police ask that anyone with information on Dorsey please contact them or submit a tip through Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

