Police release photos of 'person of interest' in early Wednesday shooting death of Beaumont man

Police released a short video and still images Thursday of a man they want to talk to.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are seeking a "person of interest" in connection with the shooting death of a Beaumont man early Wednesday morning.

Police would like to speak to a man they say was seen with Claude McField on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, according to a Beaumont Police Department Facebook post.

McField, 53, was found suffering from mortal gunshot wounds in the middle of the street in the 4400 block of Magnolia Street just before 3 a.m. Wednesday.

Paramedics pronounced him dead on the scene according to police.

Police released a short video and still images Thursday of the man they want to talk to and are asking anyone who recognizes him to contact investigators at (409) 832-1234.

Investigators are also looking for help finding the gray Ford Focus the man in the video is seen getting out of as well as McField's newly purchased 2012 BMW 528i bearing a paper license numbered 17571W9.

Police say they got the video of the "person of interest" from Houston and ask that residents share this with their Houston friends.

Information gathered from the scene by investigators described a black sedan, possibly a Honda, leaving at a high speed after the homicide.

Officers are continuing to reach out to the Southeast Texas community for information about the Wednesday homicide.

They want to know what he has been up to over the past couple of days, who his friends are and any other information that may be helpful into the investigation.

Police are asking residents with surveillance cameras near the 4400 block of Magnolia St. to take a look at their footage between the hours of 2 a.m.- 3:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.