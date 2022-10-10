Police release name of man fatally shot by Lumberton officer on Sunday

The officer attempted to use a stun gun to stop the man but he kept moving toward the officer in an "aggressive manner."

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LUMBERTON, Texas — Police have identified a 62-year-old man who was shot and killed Sunday afternoon by a Lumberton Police Officer.

Johnny Devin James, 62, of Lumberton, was fatally wounded after he picked up a machete and threatened the officer according to Lumberton Police chief Danny Sullins.

Lumberton Police got a call to assist EMS Sunday at about 4:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Church Loop according to Lumberton Police chief Danny Sullins.

The neighborhood on Church Loop is mainly residential but does have some businesses.

When an officer arrived, the James picked up a machete and threatened the officer according to witnesses according to Sullins.

"When he gets there the gentleman starts waving his machete, and I have to tell you most people when confronted with someone who is wielding a machete would quiver in fear. Not this officer.. The officer used his training and went to a taser first," said Sullins.

The officer then shot James in self-defense according to Sullins.

James was pronounced dead at the scene by a justice of the peace and the Texas Rangers were notified.

Texas Rangers are now handling the investigation Sullins said.

The officer has been placed on administrative leave, which is standard protocol, according to Sullins.

The Sunday shooting is the third officer involved shooting in Southeast Texas in just over three months.

Officers in Port Neches were involved in a fatal shooting last week and one in July 2022.

There have now been 21 officer-involved shootings in Southeast Texas in the last five years.

Here’s a break-down by city:

Beaumont - 8

Kountze - 1

Lumberton - 1

Nederland - 1

Port Arthur - 3

Port Neches - 2

Silsbee - 2

Sour Lake - 3

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.