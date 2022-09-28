Police open criminal investigation into Vidor 12-year-old boy's overnight disappearance

The boy went missing last Thursday evening and was found Friday morning a 20-minute drive away.

VIDOR, Texas — Police in Vidor have started an investigation into the case of a 12-year-old boy who was found after he went missing overnight late last week.

The boy, who has autism, was last seen at his home around 5 p.m. on Thursday, September 22, 2022 and Vidor Police issued a news release Friday morning asking for the public's help in finding him.

He was found at a residence near Bridge City sometime in the mid-morning on Friday, September 23, 2022.

Vidor Police confirmed to 12News on Wednesday that there is now an ongoing criminal investigation into his disappearance.

Police did not release any more information about the investigation.

The boy's mother made a Facebook post on Sunday morning, September 25, 2002, describing her son's disappearance as a crime and saying that police were investigating.

After he went missing from their home on South Timberlane in Vidor he was "taken" from Concord St., which is a block away, to Caribou Extension in Orangefield she said in the post.

Caribou Extension, where his mom said he was found, is about a 15 to 20 minute drive from the boy's home.

She thanked everyone involved in bringing her son home and noted that many were still contacting her asking what had happened.

"I wish I could say more," she said at the end of the post.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

