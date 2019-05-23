PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Police are investigating after a shooting at a Port Arthur motel.

Police were called at 2:46 a.m. Thursday morning to the 3700 block of Memorial Blvd.

The condition of the victim is unclear at this time.

The spokesperson said the shooting is unrelated to a Wednesday night shooting at a Port Arthur gas station.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.