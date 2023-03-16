Police in Orange County searching for suspects in theft of truck, attempted theft of ATM

Surveillance video showed two people in a stolen truck from the NAPA auto store on MacArthur Drive attempting to get into the ATM.

ORANGE, Texas — Police in Orange County are searching for suspects who attempted to break into an ATM while driving a stolen truck.

West Orange Police officers responded to the a call about a possible theft of the ATM at Wellspring Credit Union around 6 a.m. Thursday morning. Upon arrival, officers found the ATM was severely damaged.

Police believe the damage stemmed from an theft attempt but the attempts were not successful.

Surveillance video showed two people in a stolen truck from the NAPA auto store on MacArthur Drive attempting to get into the ATM, according to the release. After failing to get into the ATM, the two suspects left in the stolen truck.

Pinehurst PD Officers later recovered the stolen truck on Tulane Road near the Old Timers Pavilion. Officers discovered the ignition of the truck had been punched out when stolen.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information

From an West Orange Police Department release:

Approximately 6:00am this morning, March16, 2023, West Orange Officers responded to a possible theft of the ATM at Wellspring Credit Union Upon arrival, Officers discovered severe damage to the ATM in an attempted theft but access was not gained. Surveillance video showed 2 persons in a stolen truck from the NAPA auto store on MacArthur Dr in the vehicle attempting to get into the ATM. After several unsuccessful attempts the 2 suspects left in the stolen truck. Pinehurst PD Officers recovered the stolen truck later this same morning on Tulane Road near the Old Timers Pavilion at which time it was discovered the ignition of the truck had been punched out when stolen.

