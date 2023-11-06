Police name suspect in last week's shooting at Beaumont HEB

The victim was taken to a Beaumont hospital and is expected to survive.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are looking for a 45-year-old Beaumont man in connection with a shooting last Friday in the parking lot of the H-E-B on Dowlen Rd.

On Thursday police announced they had obtained a warrant for the arrest of Eligio Mendoza, 45, of Beaumont, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon connected to the shooting.

(EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video first aired on June 11, 2023.)

Police described the shooting as a "family violence situation" but did not give much more information about the shooting, the victim, or a motive.

Officers were sent to the parking lot of the HEB Plus! on Dowlen Rd after calls about the shooting came in at 9:18 p.m. on Friday, June 9, 2023.

Witnesses told a 12News crew on scene that they saw people arguing and then the victim trying to run away when the suspect allegedly pulled a gun and shot them multiple times.

A witness also said they saw the suspect leave the scene in a white car.

The shooting victim was transported to hospital by ambulance with possible life-threatening injuries but is expected to survive according to Beaumont Police Officer Carol Riley.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

