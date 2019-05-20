LUMBERTON, Texas — Lumberton Chief of Police Danny Sullins confirmed to 12News police were called to a double shooting that left a man in critical condition on Sunday.

Police say a 53-year-old man shot his 48-year-old wife in the arm and turned the gun on himself in the back yard of their home.

The man is now listed in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the head.

Chief Sullins said police were called to the 400 block of Fletcher around 6 p.m. Sunday on reports of a double shooting.

He told 12News by phone on Monday that if the man survives his injuries, he faces the potential charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The woman is undergoing surgery on Monday afternoon according to Sullins.

He told 12News the woman was in an above-ground pool as she and her husband argued. The man is accused of walking to the pool and firing a shot at her, striking her in the arm.

Sullins said the woman went under, and another woman in the pool pulled her out.

The man and woman were taken to a hospital by Lumberton EMS according to Sullins.