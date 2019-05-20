LUMBERTON, Texas — Lumberton Chief of Police Danny Sullins confirmed to 12News police were called to a double shooting that left one man in critical condition on Sunday.

Chief Sullins said police were called to the 400 block of Fletcher around 6 Sunday evening on reports of a double shooting.

Police say a 53-year-old man shot his 48-year-old wife in the arm and turned the gun on himself.

Police believe a domestic disturbance led the man to shoot his wife in the back yard of their home. The two were taken to a hospital by Lumberton EMS according to Sullins.

The man is now listed in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the head.