LUMBERTON, Texas — Lumberton Chief of Police Danny Sullins confirmed to 12News a man accused of shooting his wife in the arm and turning the gun on himself died in the hospital on Tuesday.

RELATED: Police: Man in critical condition after shooting wife's arm, turning gun on himself in Lumberton

Sullins previously told 12News police were called to a double shooting on Sunday in the 400 block of Fletcher.

Police say a 53-year-old man shot his 48-year-old wife in the arm and turned the gun on himself in the back yard of their home.

He told 12News the woman was in an above-ground pool as she and her husband argued. The man is accused of walking to the pool and firing a shot at her, striking her in the arm.

Sullins said the woman went under, and another woman in the pool pulled her out.

The man and woman were taken to a hospital by Lumberton EMS according to Sullins.

The woman underwent surgery on Monday afternoon according to Sullins.