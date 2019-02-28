LUMBERTON, Texas — Students at Lumberton High School were placed on lockdown just before lunchtime Thursday after police say a student left campus and stole guns from a relative's home.

The lockdown was initiated as Lumberton Police searched for a 15 year-old student who they say left campus and stole guns from a relative's home according to Lumberton Police Chief Danny Sullins.

Deputies from the Hardin County Sheriff's Office and troopers from the Texas Department of Public Safety assisted in the search.

The student was detained by about 12:45 p.m. according to police.

The Lumberton Indpendent School District posted a message on its Facebook page at 12:50 p.m. saying "the suspect is in custody. All weapons have been recovered."

A district spokesperson told 12News the school was put on lockdown as precaution because guns were taken in the burglary.

No threats were made against the school according to police.