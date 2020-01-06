BEAUMONT, Texas — Investigators are hoping to talk to a woman who may have witnessed kidnapping suspects using a victim's debit card to get money from an ATM.

On March 15, Beaumont Police say an aggravated robbery and kidnapping happened around 10:30 p.m. The suspects took the victim's debit card to get cash from Chase Bank on Washington Blvd. One person has already been arrested in connection with the kidnapping.

Police shared a surveillance photo from the ATM around the time the stolen card was used. Detectives are hoping to talk to the woman pictured, and say she might have witnessed the suspects using the stolen card.

If you recognize her, you can call Detective Lewallen at 409-880-1029.

