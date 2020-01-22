PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Police are asking for help finding a man caught on video taking money out of a cash register at a Port Arthur business Sunday morning.

Surveillance video at Tracy's Seafood caught him on camera leaning across the counter and removing cash from the drawer.

The video, shared by Port Arthur Police Department on Facebook, shows the man ordering something before the cashier walks away. The man is seen taking the cash and leaving on a small boy's bicycle according to investigators.

From a Port Arthur Police Department news release:

On 11/19/19 at approximately 10:30 AM, a theft occurred at 1201 Gulfway Dr. at Tracy's Seafood. A male black is seen on video entering the business and ordering something from the cashier. As soon as the cashier walks away from the counter, the subject leans over the counter and opens the register drawer. He removes an undetermined amount of cash from the register and places it in his pocket. He then reaches under the register and finds more money, taking it also. The cashier returns and the subject leaves the business, riding a small boy's bike.

The suspect is a male black who appears to be in his late teens to early twenties, wearing a black t-shirt, black basketball type shorts with white stripes down the side. He is also wearing black slip-on sport sandals.

If you know the suspect’s identity in this crime or have any other information on any other crime, please contact the Port Arthur Police Department at (409)983-8600. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers of SETX at 409-833-TIPS or use the mobile app - P3 TIPS - on your smartphone. You will not be asked your name and you may be eligible for a cash reward.

