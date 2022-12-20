Beaumont Police asking for help identifying suspect accused of threatening clerk during aggravated robbery

The suspect was wearing a red cloth around his face, a black hoodie with yellow writing, black sweatpants, and black and orange tennis shoes.

Example video title will go here for this video

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are asking for help identifying a suspect accused of threatening a clerk during an aggravated robbery.

It happened December 11, 2022 at the Shop N Save located at 2675 South 4th Street shortly after 9 p.m. The suspect is accused of using a firearm to threaten a store clerk during the robbery, according to a Beaumont Police Department release.

Police describe him as tall, thin and bald. During the robbery, the suspect was wearing a red cloth around his face, a black hoodie with yellow writing, black sweatpants, and black and orange tennis shoes, according to a Beaumont Police Department release.

Anyone who can identify the suspect or has information about the crime is asked to call the Beaumont Police Department at 409-832-1234.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

From a Beaumont Police Department release:

*Suspect Alert*

Can you identify this Aggravated Robbery Suspect?

On December 11, 2022 at 9:02 p.m., this suspect committed an Aggravated Robbery at the Shop N Save located at 2675 S 4th Street. He is described as a tall, thin, bald black male with a red cloth around his face, wearing a black hoodie with yellow writing, black sweatpants, and black and orange tennis shoes. During the robbery, he threatened the clerk with a firearm.

If you can identify this suspect or have any information about this crime, call Beaumont Police at 409-832-1234..

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.