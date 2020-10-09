Police looking for four suspects they say tried breaking into ATM vault at Beaumont bank

If you know them, you're asked to all CrimeStoppers at 409-833-TIPS (8477)

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are asking for the community's help to identify four suspects they say tried to break into the ATM at Bank of America on Dowlen Road Saturday.

Police say they pried open the front door at 4:15 a.m. on Saturday but couldn't access the vault. An employee of the bank gave surveillance footage to investigators and described the four suspects.

All four came on foot from the east on Phelan, and left walking back toward Phelan about 10 minutes later.

If you know who these individuals are, you can send a private message, call Beaumont Police Department 409-832-1234 or if you wish to remain anonymous and be paid for your information, call Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3 TIPS app and submit your tip with your smartphone or tablet. You MUST remain anonymous and go through Crime Stoppers, not Facebook, to be paid for your information.

From a Beaumont Police Department news release:

Saturday, August 15, 2020 at approximately 4:15 A.M. Four black males attempted to break into the Bank of America ATM machine that is located at 265 Dowlen Road. An employee was able to pull up surveillance footage and described them as follows:

#1- 5’10”-6’, 160-170 lbs, wore a gray hoodie, black mask, blue jeans, and white sneakers

#2- 5’10”-6’, 160-170 lbs, wore a blue hoodie, black jeans, and black sneakers

#3- 5’10”-6’, 160-170 lbs, wore a gray hoodie and black pants

#4- 5’10”-6’, 160-170 lbs, wore black/white hat, black/white scarf, black hoodie, blue jeans

They were able to pry the front door open,but could not gain access to the vault. All suspects approached on foot from the east on Phelan Blvd. and left walking westbound on Phelan Blvd. at approximately 4:23 A.M.