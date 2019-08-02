JASPER, Texas — Jasper Police say the boy who called in a bomb threat to a Jasper elementary school Friday morning said he didn't want to go to school because he was being bullied.

The juvenile boy told investigators about the bullying but police report that neither the school resources officers or school administrators had received any reports about bullying according to a news release from the Jasper Police Department.

The unidentified boy will be charged with making a false alarm or report which is a state jail felony the release said.

Police notified juvenile probation and they will become involved in the situation.

At about 7:15 am.m Friday a caller described as a "young male" called Parnell Elementary School and said there was a bomb at the school according to trhe release.

At some point near the time of the call to the school a female 911 caller told the Jasper County Sheriff's Office that she had heard shooting a the school and had been told to leave the campus according to the release.

The release did not mention any gunfire actually happening at the school.

Jasper Police officers, Jasper County deputies, Kirbyville Police officers and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers cleared the buildings and then made a search of the campus looking for "any unusual packages or items where a bomb could be placed" the release said.

When the school was cleared and nothing had been located officers turned the campus back over the district according to the release.

From a Jasper Police Department news release...

NEWS RELEASE #2: Detectives with the Jasper Police Department have identified a juvenile suspect in the bomb threat incident on 2/8/19.

The juvenile told investigators that the reason he had made the call was he was being bullied at school and did not want to go.

The School Resources Officers nor the administration had any reports from the juvenile concerning bullying.

Juvenile probation has been notified and will be addressing the situation.

The juvenile will be charged with Texas Penal Code 42.06 False Alarm or Report which is a state jail felony.

NEWS RELEASE #1: On 2/8/19 at approximately 7:15 am an employee of the Parnell Elementary School in Jasper, TX received two calls back to back from the same number.

On the second call the suspect on the phone advised that there was a bomb at Parnell.

The employee immediately notified Jasper ISD administration who in turn called the Police Department.

Somewhere during this time, a 911 call was made to the Jasper County SO from a female who advised she heard shooting and was told to leave Parnell.

Officers from the Jasper Police Department, Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, Kirbyville Police Department and Department of Public Safety worked together to clear the building of any suspects.

Officers then conducted a secondary search of all the classrooms, offices and outbuildings looking for any unusual packages or items where a bomb could be placed.

Officers did not locate anything during the search and the school was turned back over to Jasper ISD administration.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division of the Jasper Police Department are currently working on finding out the origin of the call and the possible identity of the suspect who at this time has only been described as possibly a young male.