Police investigating Thursday fatal shooting of Beaumont man in city's north end

Officers responded to a call about an unconscious man in the 1600 block of Leight Street at about 3:25 p.m.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are investigating a Thursday afternoon murder in the north end of the city.

Officers responded to a call about an unconscious man in the 1600 block of Leight Street at about 3:25 p.m. according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.

When officers arrived they found Melvin Savoy, 56, lying on the ground.

Beaumont EMS was called but Savoy was pronounced dead at the scene by Jefferson County Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Ben Collins, Sr. according to the release.

Collins, who confirmed that Savoy had been shot, ordered an autopsy be performed.

Detectives are investigating and interviewing witnesses according to police.

If you have information about this crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or text “BMT” followed by your tip information to CRIMES (274637) from your mobile phone.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

From a Beaumont Police Department news release…

Detectives are in the early stages of this investigation and are currently interviewing witnesses to determine what occurred.

The victim was identified as Melvin Savoy, age 56 from Beaumont. The investigation is still on-going.

If you have any information in reference this homicide, please contact the Beaumont Police Department at 409-832-1234 or Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS (8477).