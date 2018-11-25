Beaumont Police is investigating a stabbing in Beaumont's South End Sunday afternoon.

Officers responded to the 500 block of Nolan Street around 1:30 p.m. and found a victim with multiple stab wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition, police said.

Beaumont Police is looking for witnesses. The suspect is 6 feet tall and bald, police said, and is still at large.

The stabbing is an isolated incident, police said.

If you have information about this crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or text "BMT" followed by your tip information to CRIMES (274637) from your mobile phone.

This is a developing story. We will update with more as soon as we receive confirmed information.

