Police investigating shooting death of 22-year-old man in Orange Thursday night

Detectives are investigating and ask that anyone with information come forward.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ORANGE, Texas — Police in Orange are investigating the late Thursday night shooting death of a 22-year-old man.

Officers were sent to a home in the 400 block of Cypress Ave at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday for a reported shooting according to a news release from the Orange Police Department.

When they arrived they found Javien Bilbo, 22, of Orange suffering from a gunshot wound in the home.

Medics with Acadian Ambulance responded and pronounced Bilbo dead at the scene police said.

Detectives are investigating Bilbo's death and ask that anyone with information come forward.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

Read the entire Orange Police Department news release...

On Thursday, July 7, 2022, at 10:40 p.m., Orange Police responded to the 400 block of Cypress Ave, Orange, Texas in reference to a gunshot victim.

When Officers arrived, they discovered a black male with a gunshot wound, inside of a residence. Acadian Ambulance arrived on scene and pronounced the victim deceased.

The victim was identified as Javien Bilbo, a 22-year-old Orange resident.

The investigation is on-going. If you have information about this crime, call the Orange Police Department Detective Division at 409-883-1026 or Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS (8477).

You can also download the P3 Tips app on your smartphone. All Crime Stoppers tips are anonymous, and you may be eligible for a case reward.