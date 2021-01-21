Police investigating robberies that be related overnight in Orange, West Orange

Both robberies happened within an hour and four miles from each other.

ORANGE, Texas — Police in Orange and neighboring West Orange are each investigating overnight robberies that officers believe may be related.

Both robberies happened within an hour and four miles from each other.

In the first robbery two men, one armed with a handgun, entered a gas station in the 2400 block of 16th Street at about 11 15 p.m. Wednesday and demanded cash from the clerk according to police in Orange.

The two suspects are described as Black men, each wearing a black hoodie and carrying backpacks according to police.

One of the men's pants were blue and one man's backpack was gray camo and the other man's backpack was pink police said.

They ran out of the store with an undisclosed amount of cash according to police.

Police in Orange say they believe this robbery may be related to one less than an hour later about four miles away in neighboring West Orange.

In the second robbery three men, one armed with a handgun, entered a gas station at the intersection of Highway 87 and FM 105 and demanded cash from the clerk according to a news release from the West Orange Police Department.

The men fled with an unknown amount of cash and stole a truck from a customer outside the gas station police said.

They were last seen headed west on FM 105 according to police.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.