Police looking for gunman after shooting at Port Arthur liquor store

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur police officers are looking for a gunman after being called to a liquor store on Jefferson Drive about a shooting.

Chief of Police Tim Duriso confirmed to 12News the suspect is on the run.

Crime scene tape has been placed around the scene at Liquor Stop #3 in the 2500 block of Jefferson Drive. The call came in around 1 p.m. Sunday.

A 12News crew at the scene did see one person being put into an ambulance.

