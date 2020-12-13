x
Crime

Police looking for gunman after shooting at Port Arthur liquor store

The store is located on Jefferson Drive

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur police officers are looking for a gunman after being called to a liquor store on Jefferson Drive about a shooting. 

Chief of Police Tim Duriso confirmed to 12News the suspect is on the run. 

Crime scene tape has been placed around the scene at Liquor Stop #3 in the 2500 block of Jefferson Drive. The call came in around 1 p.m. Sunday. 

A 12News crew at the scene did see one person being put into an ambulance.

We're working to learn more details. 

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

